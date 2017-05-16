Hartford Will Begin Issuing City ID Cards On Monday
Hartford announced a plan to introduce municipal ID cards for undocumented immigrants, formerly incarcerated people and the homeless who live there. As pictured here, New Haven began issuing municipal ID cards in 2007.
