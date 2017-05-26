Hartford Teen Sentenced To Prison On Gun Charge
Reginald Latimore, a 19-year-old Hartford man who exchanged gunfire with another teen last summer, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison. The bullets Latimore fired did not strike anyone.
