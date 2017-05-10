Hartford taking applications for new police officers from non-residents
The city of Hartford is opening up applications to join the police department to both residents and non-residents. On Wednesday, Mayor Luke Bronin announced that the Hartford Police Department has opened an application window for people who live in or out of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|sonicfilter
|1,529,439
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,022
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|24 min
|ThomasA
|314,190
|Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07)
|22 hr
|ShaBOO
|161
|Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|bruh
|14
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC