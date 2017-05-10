Hartford taking applications for new ...

Hartford taking applications for new police officers from non-residents

Read more: WTNH

The city of Hartford is opening up applications to join the police department to both residents and non-residents. On Wednesday, Mayor Luke Bronin announced that the Hartford Police Department has opened an application window for people who live in or out of the city.

Hartford, CT

