'Hartford Promise' Awards Scholarship...

'Hartford Promise' Awards Scholarships to 113 From Class of 2017

The next students to benefit from the Hartford Promise scholarship fund are 113 city high school seniors from the Class of 2017, each of whom will get up to $20,000 to help pay for college.

