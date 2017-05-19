'Hartford Promise' Awards Scholarships to 113 From Class of 2017
The next students to benefit from the Hartford Promise scholarship fund are 113 city high school seniors from the Class of 2017, each of whom will get up to $20,000 to help pay for college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 min
|Choicerocks
|314,269
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|30 min
|Gaggy
|1,533,426
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|95
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|May 16
|SharkHunter
|325
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC