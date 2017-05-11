Hartford Names MDC Veteran As Assistant DPW Director
Frank DellaripaaSs, the former manager of construction services with the Metropolitan District, last week was named the department's assistant director and city engineer. Dellaripa, a Hartford native, spent nearly 30 years with MDC.
