Hartford Names MDC Veteran As Assista...

Hartford Names MDC Veteran As Assistant DPW Director

1 hr ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Frank DellaripaaSs, the former manager of construction services with the Metropolitan District, last week was named the department's assistant director and city engineer. Dellaripa, a Hartford native, spent nearly 30 years with MDC.

