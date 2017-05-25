Hartford Man Pleads Guilty In Beating That Left Victim Disabled
A Hartford man who brutally beat a Comcast installer during a daytime assault at Park and Hungerford streets that was caught on video pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree assault, conspiracy and violating the terms of his probation from a previous crime. Wesley Ayala, 23, will receive a sentence of 12 years in prison and 10 years of special parole when he is formally sentenced on July 27. Ayala and another man, Christopher Guillory-Franks, 26, were charged in the beating of Damion Williams, 39, on July 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Injudgement
|1,535,613
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|53 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,048
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|3 hr
|Mabinogi
|314,352
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|7 hr
|Gremlin
|7
|Corruption in Connecticut politics (Jun '13)
|Wed
|AIPAC mohels
|13
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|May 23
|TRD
|71,288
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|May 19
|Spotted Girl
|95
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC