Hartford Man Pleads Guilty In Beating That Left Victim Disabled

Read more: The Hartford Courant

A Hartford man who brutally beat a Comcast installer during a daytime assault at Park and Hungerford streets that was caught on video pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree assault, conspiracy and violating the terms of his probation from a previous crime. Wesley Ayala, 23, will receive a sentence of 12 years in prison and 10 years of special parole when he is formally sentenced on July 27. Ayala and another man, Christopher Guillory-Franks, 26, were charged in the beating of Damion Williams, 39, on July 19, 2016.

