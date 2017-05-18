Hartford Labor Union Rejects Contract...

Hartford Labor Union Rejects Contract To Save City $4 Million

One of Hartford's largest labor unions voted down a contract Thursday that would have saved the city about $4 million over six years - a blow as city leaders try to avoid filing for bankruptcy. The deal considered by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 4, Local 1716, which represents about 400 workers, called for four years of wage freezes, two years of pay increases and changes to benefits.

