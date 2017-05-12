Hartford Jury Quickly Convicts Maurice Francis Of Murder In Girlfriend's Death
For the second time, a jury in Superior Court in Hartford found Maurice Francis guilty of murder in the 2008 death of his girlfriend, Tashima Reddick. Friday's verdict from a seven-woman, five-man jury came after only two hours of deliberations.
