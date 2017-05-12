Hartford Jury Quickly Convicts Mauric...

Hartford Jury Quickly Convicts Maurice Francis Of Murder In Girlfriend's Death

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

For the second time, a jury in Superior Court in Hartford found Maurice Francis guilty of murder in the 2008 death of his girlfriend, Tashima Reddick. Friday's verdict from a seven-woman, five-man jury came after only two hours of deliberations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min sonicfilter 1,530,228
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 8 hr silly rabbit 314,196
News Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr... 19 hr BPT 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News Memorable Nights At The Shaboo -- Courant.com (Aug '07) Wed ShaBOO 161
News Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08) Wed bruh 14
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May 5 Efrain Gonzalez 22
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,057

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC