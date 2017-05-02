Hartford firefighters quickly knock down Main Street fire
Hartford firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a kitchen fire inside of a historic building at the intersection of Main Street and Capitol Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Just after 3:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the Sutra Restaurant & Bar, located at 385 Main Street on reports of a fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Cheech the Conser...
|1,525,070
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Mexico
|20,995
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|ThonasA
|314,047
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Apr 30
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC