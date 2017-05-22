Hartford Debuts Municipal ID Card Program
Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and community leaders today launched the Hartford City ID Program, the new municipal identification card available to all eligible City of Hartford residents. The roll out was presented at the Hartford Public Library.
