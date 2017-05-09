Hartford Council Fills Planning and Zoning Vacancy, But Others Remain
At their meeting Monday night, members of City Council voted to fill a vacancy on the city's planning and zoning commission with an appointee chosen by Mayor Luke Bronin . Bronin selected Kevin T. Henry, a lawyer with Kevin Joiner LLC, to serve as an alternate member on the commission, filling a slot that opened when Anthony Shannon left the position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Reality Check
|1,528,217
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|mexico
|21,015
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|Dontgivein
|314,177
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09)
|May 3
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|107
|A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|21
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC