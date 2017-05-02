Hartford Attorney Auctioning Enormous...

Hartford Attorney Auctioning Enormous Comic-Book Collection

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Hartford attorney Jon Berk has been collecting comic books for more than 40 years. He is selling his approximately 18,000 books starting in May. Find out when and where you can view his collection here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 9 min RoxLo 1,524,482
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 34 min HillaryFourty6 314,031
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Truth 20,989
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Sat TRD 71,285
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal Apr 19 IdiotCamp 1
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,693,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC