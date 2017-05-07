Hartford Archdiocese announces parish closings, mergers
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Hartford has announced that 59 parishes across three counties will be merged, and 26 of those buildings will close. Archbishop Leonard Blair said Sunday at St. Thomas Seminary in Bloomfield that the new structure, slated to take effect June 29, is meant to create stability throughout the archdiocese and reinvigorate faith in the state.
