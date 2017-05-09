Hartford Archdiocese announces compre...

Hartford Archdiocese announces comprehensive pastoral plan

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Iobserve

On Sunday, May 7, Archbishop Leonard P. Blair and the Office of Pastoral Planning of the Archdiocese of Hartford announced a comprehensive pastoral plan that reconfigures the 212 parishes of the Archdiocese in Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven counties. The merging and closing of the original 212 parishes will result in a total of 127 parishes in the archdiocese as of June 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iobserve.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Reality Check 1,528,282
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr mexico 21,015
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 14 hr Dontgivein 314,177
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May 5 Efrain Gonzalez 22
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) May 3 Ron Paul Loyalty 107
News A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08) May 3 Ashton 21
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC