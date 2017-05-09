Hartford Archdiocese announces comprehensive pastoral plan

On Sunday, May 7, Archbishop Leonard P. Blair and the Office of Pastoral Planning of the Archdiocese of Hartford announced a comprehensive pastoral plan that reconfigures the 212 parishes of the Archdiocese in Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven counties. The merging and closing of the original 212 parishes will result in a total of 127 parishes in the archdiocese as of June 29, 2017.

