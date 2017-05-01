Greenwich's Drew Marzullo heads to Ha...

Greenwich's Drew Marzullo heads to Hartford in support of...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

The Connecticut General Assembly is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bill that would ban the controversial practice of change therapy and Selectman Drew Marzullo said he will be on hand to support it. Change therapy attempts to use therapy or counseling to change a person's sexual orientation from homosexuality or bisexuality to heterosexuality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Earl 1,524,978
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 30 min cpeter1313 314,045
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr LibHater 20,993
News MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07) Sun Paul Kersey 14
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Apr 20 Patriot AKA Bozo 63,620
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,429 • Total comments across all topics: 280,724,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC