Greenwich's Drew Marzullo heads to Hartford in support of...
The Connecticut General Assembly is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bill that would ban the controversial practice of change therapy and Selectman Drew Marzullo said he will be on hand to support it. Change therapy attempts to use therapy or counseling to change a person's sexual orientation from homosexuality or bisexuality to heterosexuality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Earl
|1,524,978
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|30 min
|cpeter1313
|314,045
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|LibHater
|20,993
|MySpace `Predator' Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence... (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Paul Kersey
|14
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC