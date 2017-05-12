Google 'Street Ghosts' Exhibit To Be Installed In Downtown Hartford
Paolo Cirio will install his exhibit "Street Ghosts" on Main, Asylum, Pearl and Trumbull streets in Hartford. An outdoor photo exhibit is going up on Saturday, May 13, in downtown Hartford, and the people pictured have no idea they will be part of an art installation.
