Former Hartford Student Is Named City's Teacher of the Year

Sonia Turner, a sixth-grade literacy teacher at Annie Fisher STEM Magnet School who overcame her own childhood struggles with reading, has been named the city school system's teacher of the year. Turner, 42, has been a mainstay at Annie Fisher for nearly 19 years, using her experience as a product of Hartford schools to become the type of educator that long-ago students, now grown, are still eager to visit to share wedding news and other life milestones.

