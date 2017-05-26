Former Hartford Student Is Named City's Teacher of the Year
Sonia Turner, a sixth-grade literacy teacher at Annie Fisher STEM Magnet School who overcame her own childhood struggles with reading, has been named the city school system's teacher of the year. Turner, 42, has been a mainstay at Annie Fisher for nearly 19 years, using her experience as a product of Hartford schools to become the type of educator that long-ago students, now grown, are still eager to visit to share wedding news and other life milestones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|27 min
|John
|1,535,918
|New gay-themed features, docs debut at Hartford...
|2 hr
|Rainbow Super Kid
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|23 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,353
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|Thu
|Gremlin
|7
|Corruption in Connecticut politics (Jun '13)
|May 24
|AIPAC mohels
|13
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|May 23
|TRD
|71,288
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC