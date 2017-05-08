Firm That Specializes In 'Divorce For Dads' Opens Hartford Office
Cordell & Cordell, which touts itself as the world's largest law firm specializing in representing men in divorce and child-custody proceedings, opened its Hartford office last week. Scott Trout, the chief executive overseeing the firm's nearly 100 offices both in America and overseas, said Cordell & Cordell solicited a steadily increasing number of requests on its website to come to Hartford over the past three years.
