Farm Day At Westmoor Park
Thelma is a Royal Palm turkey. She adopted and sat on an orphaned egg, and out came Doc the Canada goose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|44 min
|UIDIOTRACEMAKEWOR...
|1,531,554
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|3 hr
|Sheila2009
|324
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,248
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|Sun
|Thriller79
|10
|Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr...
|May 12
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|May 12
|Suezanne
|94
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC