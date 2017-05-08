Eversource Impostors Making Rounds in...

Eversource Impostors Making Rounds in East Hartford

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

Neighbors at Woodcliff Estates Apartments in East Hartford said they've recently received quite a few visitors at their door and the people knocking are trying to get personal information. "Couple of guys coming into the building, knocking on doors, asking for the light bill, so I told them, 'You're not supposed to be in here.

