East Hartford Public Schools responds to remarks made by Betsy DeVos
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. - The East Hartford school district has responded to "disappointing" comments made by the National Education Secretary Betsy DeVos .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Earl
|1,535,705
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,051
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|silly rabbit
|314,353
|Historical 'Before Homosexuals' Closes 9-Day Ha...
|20 hr
|Gremlin
|7
|Corruption in Connecticut politics (Jun '13)
|Wed
|AIPAC mohels
|13
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|May 23
|TRD
|71,288
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|May 19
|Spotted Girl
|95
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC