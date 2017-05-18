Driver Dies In Sisson Avenue Wreck, H...

Driver Dies In Sisson Avenue Wreck, Hartford Police Say

51 min ago

A man was killed early Thursday when the car he was driving slammed into a steel pole with such force, it split into pieces. The crash happened in front of the Shepherd Park apartments, 170 Sisson Ave. in Hartford, between 12:30 and 1 a.m., police said.

