Design Firm Helps Goodwin Hotel Return to Downtown Hartford
The Goodwin reopened for business in early May 2017 after sitting vacant for nine years. The refurbishment and redesign of the landmark building were completed by Stamford, Connecticut-based developer RMS Companies .
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|John
|1,528,554
|Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08)
|1 hr
|bruh
|14
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Truth is might
|314,184
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|May 5
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|May 4
|MMapp
|1
|Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09)
|May 3
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|107
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC