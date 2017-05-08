Design Firm Helps Goodwin Hotel Retur...

Design Firm Helps Goodwin Hotel Return to Downtown Hartford

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

The Goodwin reopened for business in early May 2017 after sitting vacant for nine years. The refurbishment and redesign of the landmark building were completed by Stamford, Connecticut-based developer RMS Companies .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min John 1,528,554
News Middletown Developer Buys Broadcast House In Do... (Jul '08) 1 hr bruh 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,017
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 4 hr Truth is might 314,184
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) May 5 Efrain Gonzalez 22
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... May 4 MMapp 1
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) May 3 Ron Paul Loyalty 107
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,219 • Total comments across all topics: 280,909,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC