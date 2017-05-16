Dems budget plan paves way for marijuana legalization, third casino, highway tolls
Democrats in the General Assembly are proposing a state budget crisis solution that includes legalizing marijuana, endorses a third casino, and paves the way for electronic highway tolls . It's being touted as a way to get out-of-state residents to help Connecticut dig itself out of the red ink problem.
