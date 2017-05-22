Crumbling Concrete Foundations Will B...

Crumbling Concrete Foundations Will Be Addressed By Connecticut Legislature, Lawmakers Say

The Hartford Courant

With two and a half weeks left in the session, lawmakers said Monday they are confident that they will pass a legislative solution of some kind for homeowners with failing foundations. At a press conference Monday morning, representatives from the Capitol Region Council of Government's committee on crumbling foundations urged lawmakers to take action before the session ends.

