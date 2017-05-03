Crime Scene Detectives Describe Evidence Found In Hartford Man's Apartment, Car
Crime scene detectives explained to jurors hearing the state's murder case against Maurice Francis how they scoured his Berkeley Drive apartment, the grounds around the apartment house and two cars he drove on Nov. 1, 2008, the day Tashima Reddick's body was found in Francis' apartment. Ramon Baez, a retired Hartford detective, told of finding hair and hair extensions in the grass in front of the apartment house, blood stains inside the apartment and a mop with blood on it in a trash bin behind the apartment building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Joy
|1,525,241
|Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09)
|1 hr
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|107
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|ThomasA
|314,048
|A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Ashton
|21
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC