Crime Scene Detectives Describe Evide...

Crime Scene Detectives Describe Evidence Found In Hartford Man's Apartment, Car

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Crime scene detectives explained to jurors hearing the state's murder case against Maurice Francis how they scoured his Berkeley Drive apartment, the grounds around the apartment house and two cars he drove on Nov. 1, 2008, the day Tashima Reddick's body was found in Francis' apartment. Ramon Baez, a retired Hartford detective, told of finding hair and hair extensions in the grass in front of the apartment house, blood stains inside the apartment and a mop with blood on it in a trash bin behind the apartment building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Joy 1,525,241
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) 1 hr Ron Paul Loyalty 107
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr ThomasA 314,048
News A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08) 9 hr Ashton 21
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,709 • Total comments across all topics: 280,748,453

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC