Crime Scene Detectives Describe Evidence Found In Hartford Man's Apartment, Car

Crime scene detectives explained to jurors hearing the state's murder case against Maurice Francis how they scoured his Berkeley Drive apartment, the grounds around the apartment house and two cars he drove on Nov. 1, 2008, the day Tashima Reddick's body was found in Francis' apartment. Ramon Baez, a retired Hartford detective, told of finding hair and hair extensions in the grass in front of the apartment house, blood stains inside the apartment and a mop with blood on it in a trash bin behind the apartment building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.