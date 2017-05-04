Community News For The East Hartford Edition

Community News For The East Hartford ...

East Hartford Adult Education student Serena Frank became a citizen of the United States, on April 13. Her instructor, Kathy Ladd, joined her at the ceremony. Frank, who was born in Italy, is currently pursuing her GED diploma.

