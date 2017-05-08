Community News For The East Hartford Edition
East Hartford resident Joelle Murchison, associate vice president and chief diversity officer at the University of Connecticut, will deliver the 53rd Commencement Address to Manchester Community College 's class of 2017. The Commencement Ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. sharp Thursday, May 25, at the Bicentennial Band Shell on the campus lawn.
