College graduation ceremonies to bring weekend traffic
You might run into a whole lot of traffic, if you're anywhere around several local college campuses this weekend. These are with visitors coming in for commencement ceremonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Realtime
|1,533,573
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|jowls humaway
|71,287
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Choicerocks
|314,269
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Spotted Girl
|95
|Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggli...
|Thu
|America Gentleman...
|1
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|May 16
|SharkHunter
|325
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC