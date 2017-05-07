Classical Magnet Senior Accepted To 6 Ivy Leagues
Classical Magnet School senior Shay Pezzulo, 17, of Burlington, was accepted into six Ivy League colleges as well as Stanford, Boston College, UConn and Wesleyan. All offered admission to Shay, who studies Latin and is president of her class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Earl
|1,526,774
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|FlyOnTheWall
|21,004
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Choicerocks
|314,090
|FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11)
|Fri
|Efrain Gonzalez
|22
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|Thu
|MMapp
|1
|Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09)
|May 3
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|107
|A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Ashton
|21
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC