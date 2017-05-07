Classical Magnet Senior Accepted To 6...

Classical Magnet Senior Accepted To 6 Ivy Leagues

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Classical Magnet School senior Shay Pezzulo, 17, of Burlington, was accepted into six Ivy League colleges as well as Stanford, Boston College, UConn and Wesleyan. All offered admission to Shay, who studies Latin and is president of her class.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min Earl 1,526,774
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr FlyOnTheWall 21,004
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 2 hr Choicerocks 314,090
News FBI at Carabetta Office Building on Center and ... (Jun '11) Fri Efrain Gonzalez 22
Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F... Thu MMapp 1
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) May 3 Ron Paul Loyalty 107
News A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08) May 3 Ashton 21
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,576 • Total comments across all topics: 280,835,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC