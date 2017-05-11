'Cezanne Et Moi' At Wadsworth Atheneum

'Cezanne Et Moi' At Wadsworth Atheneum

Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art's "Art on Film" series this week presents the French-language biopic "Czanne et Moi." The drama tells the story of the friendship between legendary painter Paul Czanne and legendary writer mile Zola.

