Catholics Prepare For Changes Under N...

Catholics Prepare For Changes Under New Archdiocesan Plan

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

Roman Catholic priests from throughout the Archdiocese of Hartford gathered at the Aqua Turf Club on Wednesday to hear details of a plan to close or merge nearly 100 of its parishes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 14 min Grey Ghost 1,525,370
News Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09) 11 hr Ron Paul Loyalty 107
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 17 hr ThomasA 314,048
News A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08) 19 hr Ashton 21
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Apr 29 TRD 71,285
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 22 Patty Myers 8,138
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,737 • Total comments across all topics: 280,759,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC