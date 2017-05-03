Capitol Buzz: Front-row seat at budget rumble
Republican Nicole Klarides-Ditria, left, is hugged by her sister, State House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, after winning the race for House District 105 in November 2016. Republican Nicole Klarides-Ditria, left, is hugged by her sister, State House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, after winning the race for House District 105 in November 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|RiccardoFire
|1,525,294
|Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09)
|4 hr
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|107
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|314,048
|A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08)
|12 hr
|Ashton
|21
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC