Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggling Hartford, Conn.
There are 1 comment on the Seeking Alpha story from Wednesday, titled Bankruptcy Should Be A Last Resort For Struggling Hartford, Conn.. In it, Seeking Alpha reports that:
Last Tuesday, the Mayor of Hartford, Conn., Luke Bronin, announced that he has had initial conversations with attorneys who specialize in Chapter 9 , municipal bankruptcy. The move was a surprise to the municipal bond market as well as other members of the Hartford city board who were unaware of the mayor's intentions and many called the move premature.
I remember a former mayor of Bridgeport wanted to do the same thing. Bad idea for both cities.
