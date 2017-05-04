Auditors Find More Than 100 Capital Prep Students Admitted Outside Normal Lottery Process

Capital Prep permitted 116 students to enroll in the popular magnet school over two years without winning seats through the normal lottery process, state auditors said Thursday in a report that criticized state education officials for failing to discover and halt the practice. Those students accounted for one of every three students admitted to Capital Preparatory Magnet during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 years that were analyzed by the auditors.

