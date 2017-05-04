An Eversource Energy worker in mid-April 2017 in Greenwich, Conn.
Heading into key New Hampshire hearings on a $1.6 billion proposal to tap hydroelectric power in Canada, Eversource Energy reported a slight decline in electricity consumption in the first quarter. Eversource transmits electricity and provides natural gas for 3.7 million customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, with dual headquarters in Boston and Hartford.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,526,205
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|ThomasA
|314,082
|Welcome to Download #1 Millionaire Dating App F...
|19 hr
|MMapp
|1
|Obama appears open to some health insurance man... (Jun '09)
|Wed
|Ron Paul Loyalty
|107
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|A Banana A Day Keeps The Acid Reflux At Bay (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Ashton
|21
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 29
|TRD
|71,285
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC