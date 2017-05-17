Activists: Release videos in 15-year-old's slaying by police
Isa Mujahid, center, of CTCORE-Organize Now!, speaks during a news conference at the Legislative Office Building, Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Hartford, Conn. Beside him are David McGuire, left, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Connecticut, and state Rep. Robyn Porter, right, of New Haven.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|TeaRumpster
|1,532,515
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|More Advice On Acura TL Transmission Failures A... (Apr '09)
|Tue
|SharkHunter
|325
|Bridgeport man pleads guilty to offering teen f...
|Tue
|Unincorporated
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|May 15
|silly rabbit
|314,248
|Backyard Chickens: More Connecticut Residents R... (Jul '10)
|May 14
|Anonymous
|10
|Malloy confidants spar over competing casino pr...
|May 12
|America Gentleman...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC