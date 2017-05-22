a Black and Whitea Opens at Cooley Ga...

a Black and Whitea Opens at Cooley Gallery, Saturday

'Passion fruit' by Christian Peltenburg Brechneff is featured in the new 'Black and White' exhibition opening May 27 at The Cooley Gallery. There are those days when you think "wouldn't it be nice if things were just a little simpler?" Black and White, an exhibition and sale of drawings, paintings and photographs in, you guessed it, black and white opens at The Cooley Gallery May 27 to July 2, with an opening reception on The Cooley Gallery has had over 30 years of representing the works of artists who were all about color, intensity, form and interplay but just thought it would look this exhibition a little differently and go back to basics.

