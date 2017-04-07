Yard Goats Host Breakfast At Dunkin' Donuts Park

With the giant video board showing Yard Goats players in left field and sun streaming into the YG Club high above home plate, a few hundred civic, corporate and political leaders gathered early Monday to celebrate the long anticipated opening of Dunkin' Donuts Park.a "If you haven't been here before, it's an extraordinary place," Oz Griebel, CEO of the Metro Hartford Alliance told the audience before welcoming Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin to the podium.a "It's a great pleasure, and a great relief, to welcome you all to Dunkin' Donuts Park today," Bronin said, offering a reminder to the long and winding road to completion of the $71 million, publicly financed ballpark.a The 6,000 seat stadium was originally supposed to open on April 7, 2016, and cost about $56 million, but cost overruns construction delays and the termination of the first developers led to the Hartford Yard Goats playing ... (more)

