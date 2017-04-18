WTF: Great Pyrenees makes great escap...

WTF: Great Pyrenees makes great escape; mascot makes great wingman

A dog who escaped from a Virginia animal hospital after opening several doors has been found and reunited with his owner. Travis Campbell tells news outlets that his family was boarding their 10-year-old Great Pyrenees named General at the Aquia-Garrisonville Animal Hospital in Stafford while they vacationed in Virginia Beach when the dog left the clinic.

