Write Stuff: 'Orphan Train' Author In Simsbury; Poetry Month Celebrations
Christina Baker Kline, author of the best-selling "Orphan Train" and "A Piece of the World" speaks May 10 in Simsbury. Christina Baker Kline, author of the best-selling "Orphan Train" and "A Piece of the World" speaks May 10 in Simsbury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|nanoanomaly
|1,519,005
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|20 min
|Into The Night
|8,136
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,862
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Wed
|IdiotCamp
|1
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|Tue
|Chastity Veasley
|48
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC