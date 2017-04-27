West Hartford Development Head Says T...

West Hartford Development Head Says Town Still Has Opportunities For Business

Even with a bump in the town's grand list over the last year, Community Development Director Mark McGovern told members of the West Hartford Chamber of Commerce Thursday there's still opportunities for development. "Still in this fully-built town, we have opportunities for transformative developments in the center, at UConn and on New Park Avenue," McGovern said.

