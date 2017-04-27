Weekend Deals: Curtains, Plants, Books And A Sidewalk Sale
Road trip! Country Curtains' annual warehouse clearance sale in a skating rink at 130 Housatonic St. in Lee, Mass., is open through April 30. Merchandise includes window treatments and hardware, bedding and home decor accessories, all discounted 50 percent off and more. Hours are April 28 and 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and April 30, noon to 5 p.m. countrycurtains.com/therinksale The shops at Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd. in Mystic, do some spring cleaning this weekend with a deep-discount sidewalk sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTNow.com.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|10 min
|Susanm
|1,522,860
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|38 min
|ThomasA
|313,986
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Trumps4Ever
|20,974
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Apr 24
|TRD
|71,284
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 22
|Patty Myers
|8,138
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 20
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,620
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|Apr 19
|IdiotCamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC