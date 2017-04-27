Weekend Deals: Curtains, Plants, Book...

Weekend Deals: Curtains, Plants, Books And A Sidewalk Sale

Road trip! Country Curtains' annual warehouse clearance sale in a skating rink at 130 Housatonic St. in Lee, Mass., is open through April 30. Merchandise includes window treatments and hardware, bedding and home decor accessories, all discounted 50 percent off and more. Hours are April 28 and 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and April 30, noon to 5 p.m. countrycurtains.com/therinksale The shops at Olde Mistick Village, 27 Coogan Blvd. in Mystic, do some spring cleaning this weekend with a deep-discount sidewalk sale.

