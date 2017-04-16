Union Station Planning Meetings Scheduled As Part Of I-84 Viaduct Project
State planners are inviting the public to offer suggestions on what should be done with historic Union Station after a new train station is built as part of the I-84 viaduct replacement. The transportation department is hosting forums on April 20 in Hartford and April 25 in East Hartford to learn what taxpayers think.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
