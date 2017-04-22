UConn Women's Basketball Players Help Surprise Hartford Children With New Bikes

Eight-year-old Emiyah Hardy hopped on her brand new bike and put on her helmet under the watchful eyes of UConn women's basketball players at the Wilson-Gray YMCA and Family Center Saturday afternoon. Forty-five children, most from the Hartford Public School system and some from CREC schools, were given bikes and helmets courtesy of the school system, the YMCA, the Barnum Financial Group, the Foundation for Life Inc., and the Trude Mero CREC Family Resource Center.

