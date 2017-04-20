UConn Creates Website To Advertise West Hartford Campus
UConn annouced plans to build its campus in downtown Hartford in the spring of 2015 and is expeted to vacate the campus in West Hartford by fall of 2017. UConn annouced plans to build its campus in downtown Hartford in the spring of 2015 and is expeted to vacate the campus in West Hartford by fall of 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|8 min
|nanoanomaly
|1,518,537
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,848
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Into The Night
|8,132
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,969
|Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal
|13 hr
|IdiotCamp
|1
|State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07)
|23 hr
|Chastity Veasley
|48
|College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream...
|Tue
|spud
|7
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC