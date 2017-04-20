UConn Creates Website To Advertise We...

UConn Creates Website To Advertise West Hartford Campus

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

UConn annouced plans to build its campus in downtown Hartford in the spring of 2015 and is expeted to vacate the campus in West Hartford by fall of 2017. UConn annouced plans to build its campus in downtown Hartford in the spring of 2015 and is expeted to vacate the campus in West Hartford by fall of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 8 min nanoanomaly 1,518,537
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr silly rabbit 313,848
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Into The Night 8,132
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,969
News Five Key Points From Hartford's Budget Proposal 13 hr IdiotCamp 1
News State child agency pulling wards from Durham sc... (May '07) 23 hr Chastity Veasley 48
News College presidents ask Trump to protect - Dream... Tue spud 7
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 280,416,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC