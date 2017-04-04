Torres-Rodriguez Voted Hartford Schoo...

Torres-Rodriguez Voted Hartford Schools Superintendent

Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: The Hartford Courant

Leslie Torres-Rodriguez was appointed superintendent of the Hartford school system in a unanimous decision by the city school board Tuesday night. The board's vote, met with cheers in the West Middle School gymnasium, came after days of controversy that threatened to overshadow Torres-Rodriguez's remarkable ascension to the top: Once a struggling student of Hartford public schools who arrived from Puerto Rico as 9-year-old in poverty, Torres-Rodriguez went on to learn English, eventually earned a doctorate in educational leadership, and is now tasked with leading the 20,860-student district.

