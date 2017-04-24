Three Educators Named Finalists For 2017 Hartford Teacher of the Year Award
Hartford's 2017 Teacher of the Year finalists are William Conroy of McDonough Expeditionary Learning School, Breakthrough II Magnet's Katelin Jacobs and Sonia Turner of Annie Fisher STEM Magnet School.
