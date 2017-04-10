Third tribal casino is worth the gamble
The chance for Connecticut to work with its two federally recognized tribes to protect jobs and the flow of gaming revenues to the state in the face of impending out-of-state competition is slipping away. Concerns about potential litigation and other uncertainties could well lead the legislature to play it safe through inaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Hartford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|35 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,515,298
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ugmost
|71,278
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|10 hr
|silly rabbit
|313,817
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Waikiki murderers
|20,947
|Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07)
|Apr 9
|Jane doe
|50
|Energy bill could raise electric rates
|Apr 8
|Solarman
|1
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|Apr 6
|Dudley
|8,122
Find what you want!
Search Hartford Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC