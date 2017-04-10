Third tribal casino is worth the gamble

Third tribal casino is worth the gamble

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Day

The chance for Connecticut to work with its two federally recognized tribes to protect jobs and the flow of gaming revenues to the state in the face of impending out-of-state competition is slipping away. Concerns about potential litigation and other uncertainties could well lead the legislature to play it safe through inaction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hartford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 35 min Grey Ghost 1,515,298
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 3 hr Ugmost 71,278
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 10 hr silly rabbit 313,817
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Waikiki murderers 20,947
News Family Sues Murder Suspect (May '07) Apr 9 Jane doe 50
News Energy bill could raise electric rates Apr 8 Solarman 1
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) Apr 6 Dudley 8,122
See all Hartford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hartford Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Hartford County was issued at April 12 at 12:07AM EDT

Hartford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hartford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
 

Hartford, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,449 • Total comments across all topics: 280,231,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC