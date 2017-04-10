Suspect in custody after Molotov cocktails found in Hartford
Hartford police tweeted that officers were responding to Cornwall Street for an emotionally disturbed person when they found Molotov cocktails on the scene. HPD responds to EDP on Cornwall St Molotov Cocktails found on scene.
